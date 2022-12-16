Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT): These Companies Betting Big On NFTs; Check List

Here are some of the companies that are actively using NFTs as the main component of their products and services.

Dapper Labs/Cryptokitties: Dapper Labs is a software company that has developed ‘Cryptokitties’, a computer game that allows players to buy, sell and trade avatars of animated cats called ‘Cryptokitties’. These digital avatars are digital assets stored in the form of NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain. Cryptokitties are essentially virtual cats that can be bought, sold and bred by the players. Each Cryptokitty NFT is unique and storing them on the blockchain allows for transparent and secure transactions. Cryptokitties were one of the earliest successful uses of NFTs.

OpenSea NFT Marketplace: OpenSea is one of the largest and most popular NFT marketplaces where users can buy and sell their non-fungible tokens. OpenSea allows its users to buy and sell a wide variety of NFTs, including those that represent digital art, in-game items, and more. The OpenSea platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and is popular due to its user-friendly interface and extensive selection of unique NFTs from well-recognised artists.

Axie Infinity: Axie Infinity is a popular video game that allows players to buy, sell, and breed virtual creatures called Axies in the form of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. These creatures or ‘Axies’ can be customized with different heavily for body compositions and special abilities and can be used to battle other Axies or to explore the game's virtual world. The game has an active and loyal player base and many of the NFTs in the game are valued very highly on the NFT markets.

Foundation: Foundation is a platform/NFT marketplace for creating, managing, and selling non-fungible tokens. Foundation makes it very for artists and creators to mint their own NFTs and manage them on the platform. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers a range of tools and features to help artists maximize the potential of their NFTs. The Foundation marketplace is known for its beautiful, user-friendly interface and the range of unique NFTs available. If you are so inclined, you can check out the various cool NFTs designs on Foundation.

SuperRare: SuperRare is an NFT marketplace for buying and selling digital art in the form of NFTs. SuperRare focuses on high-quality, curated works from established and emerging artists, and offers a range of tools and features to help artists maximise the potential of their NFTs. SuperRare also holds many virtual events and exhibitions where artists can show off and sell their virtual art on the SuperRare website.



Disclaimer: This article does not intend to pass any financial advice and BQPrime does not endorse buying cryptocurrenices or NFTs. Please invest at your own discretion.