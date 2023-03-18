How To Choose A Crypto Exchange: Important Things To Consider

The first step is to be cautious of scams and fraud, which are very common in the world of cryptocurrency investing. Many digital currency exchanges have been hacked or compromised in the past, and it's important to ensure that the exchange you choose is a legitimate business monitored by the government. Look for the physical address associated with the exchange, and if there is none available, do not use the exchange. Transparency is often a sign of legitimacy, and without knowing the exchange's location, it's difficult to determine the legal implications of your investments or address any issues that may arise.