Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana And Other Cryptos Plunge

Let’s take a look at the price movement of the top cryptocurrencies by market cap and popularity over the past 24 hours, as of November 28, 2022:

Bitcoin (BTC): Over the past 24 hours the price of Bitcoin has gone down by 2.50%. The current Bitcoin price stands at $16,165. Over the past 7 days, the price of Bitcoin has dipped by around 0.16%. The current Bitcoin market cap stands at around $310 billion.

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum also lost around 4.14% value over the past 24 hours, with the current price standing at $1169. Over the last 7 days, the price of Ethereum has gone up by around 3.33%. The market cap of Ethereum today stands at around $143 billion.

Binance Coin (BNB): The native cryptocurrency of the Binance exchange, BNB also lost value, going down by 6.29% over the past day, with the current price at $293. Over the past 7 days, the price of BNB has gone down up by 12.36%. The current market cap of BNB at the time of writing stands at $47 billion.

Ripple (XRP): The price of Ripple went down by about 5% over the past day, and currently stands at a price of $0.382. The price of Ripple has gone up by around 7.15% over the past week. The market cap of XRP currently stands at $19.2 billion.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano has also lost 3.97% value over the past 24 hours with the current price at $0.30. Over the past week, the price of Cardano has gone up with a positive 22.25% change in 7 days. The current market cap of Cardano stands at $10.48 billion.

Solana (SOL): Solana went down by about 6.97% over the past 24 hours, with the current price standing at $13.29. Overall, Solana has gained about 11.94% in the past week. The current market cap for Solana stands at $4.82 billion.

Polygon (MATIC): The price of Polygon also slipped, going down by 4.42% over the past 24 hours, with the current price at $0.81. Polygon has also remained consistent over the past 7 days, as it has gone up by around 0.93% over the past week. The Polygon market cap today is $7.14 billion.

Dogecoin (DOGE): The meme cryptocurrency has lost over 3.82% over the past day and the price today stands at $0.093. Over the past 7 days, however, Dogecoin has jumped by around 22% and the current market cap stands at $12.45 billion.

