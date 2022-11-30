Crypto Price Today, November 30: Bitcoin and Ethereum Surge

Let’s take a look at the price movement of the top cryptocurrencies by market cap and popularity over the past 24 hours, as of November 30, 2022:

Bitcoin (BTC): Over the past 24 hours the price of Bitcoin went up by 2.45%. The current Bitcoin price stands at $16,863. Over the past 7 days, the price of Bitcoin has gone up by around 2.34%. The current Bitcoin market cap stands at around $324 billion.

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum also saw a major bump in price, gaining 5.35% over the past 24 hours, with the current price standing at $1269. Over the last 7 days, the price of Ethereum has gone up by 9.49% overall. The market cap of Ethereum today stands at $155 billion.

Binance Coin (BNB): The native cryptocurrency of the Binance exchange, BNB went down by around 1% over the past day and currently stands at $299.56. Over the past 7 days, the price of BNB has jumped up by 9.89%. The current market cap of BNB at the time of writing stands at $47.9 billion.

Ripple (XRP): The price of Ripple went up by 2.38% over the past day, and currently stands at a price of $0.40. The price of Ripple has gone up consistently over the past week, gaining around 7% in a period of 7 days. The market cap of XRP currently stands at $20.24 billion.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano has also gained value in the past day, going up by only 1.13% over the past 24 hours with the current price at $0.314. Over the past week, the price of Cardano has gone down by 0.87%. The current market cap of Cardano stands at $10.8 billion.

Solana (SOL): Solana also gained slightly by 0.15% over the past 24 hours, with the current price standing at $13.71. Overall, Solana has gained about 4% in the past week. The current market cap for Solana stands at $4.97 billion.

Polygon (MATIC): The price of Polygon also went up, gaining 3.56% over the past 24 hours, with the current price at $0.86. However, Polygon has remained steady over the past 7 days, as it has gained only around 0.70% over the past week. The Polygon market cap today is $7.58 billion.

Dogecoin (DOGE): The meme cryptocurrency has gone up by 3.16% over the past day and the price today stands at $0.10. Over the past 7 days, however, Dogecoin has gained by a significant margin, going up by 30.35% and the current market cap stands at $14 billion.

Disclaimer: The prices of all cryptocurrencies have been recorded from CoinMarketCap at the time of writing and they are subject to change. This article does not intend to pass on any financial advice and BQ Prime does not endorse any of the cryptocurrencies mentioned above. Please invest at your own discretion.