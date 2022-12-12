Crypto News: Recap Of All The Major Cryptocurrency News Of Last Week

One of the largest crypto exchanges in the world, Coinbase urged its customers to convert their USDT to USDC as Coinbase thinks that the quality of reserves that back USDC are secure and that USDC is less prone to collapse in case the market is destabilised. In a blog post, Coinbase said that events of the past few weeks have put some stablecoins to the test and they have seen a flight to safety. Coinbase also said that they believe that the USD coin (USDC) is a trusted and reputable stablecoin. Moreover, Coinbase is also waiving the fees for global customers to convert their Tether (USDT) to USDC.