Bitcoin Surged Past $30,000. Is Another Crypto Boom on the Way?

Despite all of the gloom and uncertainty, progress in the evolution of the industry has continued. Ethereum this week completed what appears to be a successful upgrade to its network. The so-called Shanghai update, which enables investors to withdraw Ether coins that they had locked up in exchange for rewards as part of a “proof-of-stake” system to safeguard the network, could lure billions of dollars into Ether even after SEC Chair Gary Gensler indicated he believes that token ought to be regulated as a security. The price of Ether rose back above $2,000 this week for the first time in six months. "I don't think there's the mania or gusto we saw at $30k or $40k, but there is still, behind the scenes, quiet progress," said Simon Taylor, head of strategy at Sardine, a fraud prevention startup whose clients include fintech and crypto companies.