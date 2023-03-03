Investors Shore Up Stablecoins as Silvergate Exodus Worsens

US-based Silvergate Capital Corp. said on Wednesday that its auditors require more time to review the firm’s status as a “going concern,” an announcement that caused its share price to hit a record low on Thursday. The bank’s SEN is one of the few places in the US that can facilitate the real-time transfer of cash between crypto firms, but as of Thursday, many digital-asset exchanges, stablecoin issuers and trading desks are no longer accepting or initiating payments through Silvergate.