Bankman-Fried’s Arrest in Bahamas Sets Up US Extradition Fight

Meng’s case had political and diplomatic dimensions Bankman-Fried’s lacks. The Chinese government vociferously objected to her arrest and took two Canadians living in China into custody in response — they were released shortly after she was. But her legal arguments also prolonged the case. She focused on the US-Canada extradition treaty’s requirement that the charged offense be a crime in both jurisdictions, arguing that violating US sanctions wasn’t illegal in Canada.