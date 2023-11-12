One Year After FTX Imploded, Here’s How Crypto Is Changing

Mostly gone are the giddy day traders and the abundant leverage that drove Bitcoin to its November 2021 high at close to $69,000. Same for celebrities and social-media influencers peddling nonfungible tokens and memecoins. Regulators determined not to get caught off guard again are tightening their grip. And large financial firms like BlackRock Inc. are moving in, drawn by the prospect of the US Securities and Exchange Commission giving its first blessing for an ETF investing directly in Bitcoin.