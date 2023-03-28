DeFi Exchange DYdX Seeks Full Decentralization As Scrutiny Rises

The goal of decentralized finance, or DeFi, is to let people trade, lend and borrow via apps without intermediaries and often anonymously through the use of automated protocols. Still, questions have been raised whether many of the protocols are really under the control of specific parties. That’s become more of an issue with US Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler saying recently that most cryptocurrencies appear to be securities and those that facilitate transactions need to comply with agency registration guidelines.