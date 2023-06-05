Cryptocurrencies Slump After SEC Files Charges Against Binance

Bitcoin fell as much as 6.5% to $25,491, the least since April, as of 12:50 p.m. in New York. Binance Coin, the native token of the ecosystem of the world’s biggest digital asset exchange, slumped as much as 13%. Bitcoin accounts for almost 50% of the value of the $1.2 trillion crypto market, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Binance Coin is the fourth-largest token, with a market value of around $43 billion. Binance handles around 50% of all crypto trading volume.