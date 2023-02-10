Cryptocurrencies Fall Amid Concern Over Regulatory Crackdown

Bitcoin, the largest digital coin by market value, fell as much as 4.9%, its worst performance since the end of January, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The token traded around $21,900 as of 3:30 p.m. in New York, after hovering above $23,000 earlier this week. Others also lost ground, with Ether dropping more than 5%. Dogecoin and Avalanche, meanwhile, each fell more than 8%.