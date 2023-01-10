Crypto Startup Funding Falls to Lowest Level in Almost Two Years

The absence of FTX, which did not have a formal board and whose investors have been criticized for not conducting proper due diligence, is also changing the crypto venture landscape. FTX and its sister firm, Alameda Research, were both active venture investors prior to their collapse. PitchBook’s Le said that FTX had a reputation for swooping into deals and writing big checks, while asking founders few questions in a fast process that often pushed out other venture investors.