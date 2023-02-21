Crypto Lending Teeters On Brink Of Extinction After Genesis Collapse

In decentralized finance, or DeFi, investors use software to automatically borrow and lend tokens, with positions being automatically liquidated if prices fall too low or they miss repayment deadlines. Some platforms such as Maple Finance organize pools where an operator can manage incoming investor funds and choose who to lend them out to, using due diligence to assess a borrower’s creditworthiness rather than asking for collateral. Such an approach has already lead to some defaults during the current crisis, in addition to plummeting volumes.