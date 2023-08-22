CoinDCX Lays Off 12% Workforce In Quest For Profitable Growth

Cryptocurrency app CoinDCX has laid off 12% of its workforce, or 71 employees, as the startup looks to steer the business towards profitability.

"As you all know, startups and businesses globally are going through challenging times due to tough macro conditions, more so in crypto because of the prolonged bear market and impact of TDS on domestic exchanges," founders Neeraj Khandelwal and Sumit Gupta wrote in a note to employees on Tuesday.

"These factors had a significant impact on our volumes and thus revenues," they wrote. "To adapt, we undertook several proactive measures, including direct cost optimisation and investment in automation to drive efficiency and productivity."

"We also reprioritized certain initiatives/products in line with our long-term business strategy. To further ensure we run as a healthier business way forward, the current situation demands that we work with a more efficient team structure. To this end, we have made the difficult decision to resize certain teams and to steer the business towards a profitable and sustainable growth," they said.

The Mumbai-based cryptocurrency exchange operator was founded in 2018. It turned unicorn in August 2021 in a $90-million Series C round. The company raised another $135 million in April 2022, taking its valuation past $2 billion.