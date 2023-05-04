Coinbase Is Facing An ‘Existential Risk’ As SEC Reins In Crypto

The stakes in the outcome of the SEC’s push are particularly high for Coinbase, which is already contending with declining revenue, a string of quarterly losses and a stock-market valuation that’s fallen sharply since crypto prices tumbled from their peaks. On Thursday, it’s expected to report that first-quarter revenue dropped some 44% from a year earlier to about $654 million, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Analysts predict it will report a loss of about $330 million, its fifth straight money-losing quarter. Its shares have slid 86% since they hit a closing high in early November 2021.