Bitcoin’s Volatility Drops To Lowest Since 2020 While AI Tokens Take Off

It’s a strange stretch for Bitcoin, one of whose most-recognizable characteristics over its lifespan has been its wild trading. The cryptocurrency has also been trading in a narrow range, hovering around $27,000 for three straight weeks. In fact, in the week through Monday, it had traded within a 3.4% range of between $26,600 and $27,500, “one of the tightest trading ranges over the last few years,” according to analysts at Glassnode. That’s also happened alongside “extremely light” on-chain volume, while large swathes of the coin supply have remained dormant in investor wallets, the researcher said in a note.