Bitcoin Reaches Highest Since August Amid Second Weekend Surge

The largest cryptocurrency rose as much as 2.1% to $22,786, the highest level since Aug. 18. It also had strong gains over Friday and Saturday last weekend. Second-ranked Ether advanced as much as 2.4% to levels not seen since September. This comes amid more predictions that the cryptocurrency market has passed its lows, and at the start of the Lunar New Year holiday celebrated across much of Asia, also often referred to as Chinese New Year.