Bitcoin Is About to Test the Adage ‘Don’t Fight the Fed’

“The market is behaving as if Fed easing were already upon us. In other words, it tells us that risk-on is back. Not in a massive way just yet, but growing confidence that the US rates peak is close and that sentiment will continue to improve is encouraging investors to take on more risk in order to beat the rush for higher returns,” wrote Noelle Acheson, author of the “Crypto Is Macro Now” newsletter. “BTC in this case is trading like a high-risk macro asset – not what true believers would hope for, and not what (in my opinion) we will see later in the year.”