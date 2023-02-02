ADVERTISEMENT
Bitcoin Jumps to Highest Since August in Post-Fed Crypto Rally

A sign for a Bitcoin automated teller machine (ATM) at a gas station in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Bitcoin steadied after snapping a rare 14-day winning streak as a mood of caution supplanted the risk appetite that drove up a variety of assets at the start of the year. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin hit the highest since August as investors interpreted Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments about progress on inflation as a sign that a less harsh monetary policy backdrop lies ahead. 

The largest token rose as much as 2.4% and was trading at $24,020 as of 9:35 a.m. in Singapore amid wider crypto gains, including a 3% climb in second-ranked Ether. A gauge of the top 100 digital assets has added 37% this year.

A range of investments from stocks to bonds and crypto pushed higher after Powell said the disinflationary process is underway. He didn’t push back aggressively on a rally in global markets this year that’s loosened financial conditions, which can make it harder to temper price pressures.

He was speaking after the Fed downshifted as predicted to a quarter-point interest-rate hike. Powell said policymakers expect to deliver a “couple” more rate rises before putting their aggressive tightening campaign on hold.

“Cryptocurrencies are rallying on risk-on sentiment after dovish comments from the Fed overnight,” said Cici Lu, founder of Venn Link Partners, a blockchain adviser. She added that she’s detected more purchases by institutional clients in recent weeks.

Digital assets are rebounding from steep losses last year, a period pockmarked by blowups like that of the FTX exchange. 

“Usage, adoption and innovation remain a much more positive picture than pricing and investor sentiment was reflecting,” said Richard Galvin, co-founder of fund manager Digital Asset Capital Management.

