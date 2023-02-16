Bitcoin Jumps to Highest Since August as Regulatory Concern Ebbs

The circulation of BUSD, the third-largest stablecoin, was $14.6 billion as of Wednesday morning in New York, Paxos said. It had been about $16.1 billion as of Monday, according to CoinGecko data. Many investors are opting for No. 1-ranked Tether, known as USDT, which now accounts for just over half of the $138 billion stablecoin market.