Bitcoin Thrives In Chaos, Breaks Above $28,000 For First Time Since June

Broader markets fluctuated in the past week after a handful of US lenders failed, and fresh concerns arose around Credit Suisse Group AG before UBS Group AG agreed to buy its fellow Swiss bank on Sunday. In the fallout, some investors have called on the Fed to pause interest rate hikes. But midweek data showed that core CPI advanced more than expected, a reminder that the fight against inflation is far from done. It’s unclear how the central bank will respond to the conflicting signals at this week’s Fed meeting.