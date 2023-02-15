Bitcoin Trades Back Up to $22,000 as Regulatory Concerns Ease

Most cryptocurrencies fell Monday, with the native token of the Binance exchange dropping the most since a November market meltdown. The New York State Department of Financial Services directed Paxos Trust Co. to stop issuing new tokens of crypto’s third largest stablecoin, a Binance-branded coin known as BUSD that has roughly $16 billion in circulation. Paxos also noted that the US Securities and Exchange Commission had notified the firm about a potential enforcement action. Kraken reached a settlement with the SEC last week.