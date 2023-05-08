Bitcoin Based-Memecoin Surge Seen Driving Binance Anxiety

Memecoins such as Pepe have surged in recent weeks as traders seek to capitalize on massive price moves on the most speculative coins, which often trade at less than one cent, while market bellwethers such as Bitcoin no longer produce such outsized gains. The frog-themed coin has surged more than 3,000% since it was launched in April. Another Bitcoin-based coin Ordi, debuted this weekend, and saw its market value surge to as much as $900 million.