Bankman-Fried Pleads Not Guilty, Faces Trial in October

A magistrate judge granted Bankman-Fried a $250 million bail package in December. Earlier today, Bankman-Fried asked US District Judge Lewis Kaplan to keep confidential the identities of two people who will help him secure bail. Judge Kaplan on Tuesday said he will grant the request pending motions by the press or any parties to make the names of the guarantors public. Prosecutors said they have appointments to interview both of the potential sureties for Bankman-Fried’s bail.