World Cup Semifinal: India's Dominance Vs New Zealand's Perseverance

The 2019 Manchester heartbreak might be lingering in a corner of the hosts' mind as an irritant. The Kiwis also had the measure of India in the ICC WTC Final in 2021, if one needs more attestation of the Kiwis' grip over the latter in global events.

However, this Indian side has shown a propensity to rise above an uncomfortable past, but they will be aware that any slip up at the Wankhede Stadium will be viewed as a national catastrophe, shattering a billion hearts.

So, India will also have to rise above the pressure emanating out of those enormous expectations placed on them, also heightened by their league phase bull run.