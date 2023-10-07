World Cup Is An Unfinished Business: Rohit Sharma

"In desperation, you can do so many things that can lead to so many other things as well. So, it's good to be desperate. It's good to be hungry. But you've got to find that balance, right?"

“Balance to stay desperate and stay hungry for, scoring runs, lifting the trophy, winning games, whatever that is. But there is a balance that you need to find. You cannot get way too ahead of yourself because that can lead into something that you don't really wish for.”

The seniors in this team have played a lot of cricket to know how to soak in the pressure.