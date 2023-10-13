India Vs Pakistan: Rohit's Men Start Overwhelming Favourites But Shaheen, Rain Pose Threat

Mahendra Singh Dhoni never liked words like 'war', 'revenge' being loosely used in connection with the Indo-Pak ties while Rohit would iterate and reiterate to anyone and everyone who wants to listen that he believes in 'shutting the outside noise.'

But being a social animal, it is very difficult to shrug off the history of Indo-Pak clashes and the increased bitterness over the years, which makes crazy fans think of this as 'not just another game' but 'The Game.'

There are still those people, that too a sizeable number , who feel that 'Don't need to win the World Cup but don't lose to Pakistan'.