ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews Becomes First International Cricketer To Be Timed Out

Article 40.1.2 says: "In the event of an extended delay in which no batter comes to the wicket, the umpires shall adopt the procedure of Law 16.3 (ICC Match referee awarding a match). For the purposes of that clause the start of the action shall be taken as the expiry of the two minutes referred to above."

Mathews', wicket which was not credited to any bowler as per the rule, left Sri Lanka reeling at 135 for 5 in 24.2 overs.