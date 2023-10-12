BQPrimeCricket World Cup 2023ICC World Cup 2023: Quinton De Kock Hundred Powers Proteas To 311 For 7
ICC World Cup 2023: Quinton De Kock Hundred Powers Proteas To 311 For 7

Off-spinner Glenn Maxwell was the most successful Australian bowler on a pitch that remained a bit slow and offered appreciable turn.

12 Oct 2023, 6:10 PM IST
BQPrime
Quinton de Kock in #CWC23 (ICC)

Quinton de Kock hammered his second hundred in as many games as South Africa made a competitive 311 for 7 in 50 overs against Australia in their World Cup match in Lucknow on Thursday.

De Kock, who had made an 84-ball 100 against Sri Lanka in New Delhi, smashed a 106-ball 109 at the Ekana Stadium, a venue he considers his backyard, courtesy the left-hander’s IPL stint with the Lucknow Supergiants.

Towards the end, Aiden Markram put the SA innings on the afterburner with a 44-ball 56.

Off-spinner Glenn Maxwell was the most successful Australian bowler on a pitch that remained a bit slow and offered appreciable turn.

Brief Scores:

South Africa: 311 for 7 in 50 overs (Quinton de Kock 109, Aiden Markram 56, Temba Bavuma 35; Glenn Maxwell 2 for 34; Mitchell Starc 2 for 53).

