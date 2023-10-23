ADVERTISEMENT
ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan Opt To Bat Against Afghanistan
Shadab Khan replaced Mohammad Nawaz in Pakistan's playing eleven. Nawaz is down with fever.
Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat against Afghanistan in their World Cup match on Monday.
Afghanistan brought in an extra spinner in Noor Ahmad at the expense of pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Teams: Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf.
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad.
