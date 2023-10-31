ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan Bowl Out Bangladesh For 204

BQPrimeCricket World Cup 2023ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan Bowl Out Bangladesh For 204
Opting to bat, Mahmudullah made a 70-ball 56 but Bangladesh couldn't get any momentum as they lost wickets at regular intervals.

31 Oct 2023, 6:32 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: ICC Cricket World Cup Website)&nbsp;</p></div>
(Source: ICC Cricket World Cup Website) 

Pakistan dished out a clinical bowling effort to dismiss Bangladesh for 204 in their World Cup match on Tuesday.

Litton Das (45), Shakib Al Hasan (43) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (25) were the other batters to reach double figures.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi (3/23) and Mohammad Wasim Jr (3/31) were the most successful bowlers with three-wicket hauls, while Haris Rauf (2/36), Iftikhar Ahmed (1/44) and Usama Mir (1/66) also chipped in with wickets.

Brief Score: Bangladesh: 204 all out in 45.1 overs (Mahmudullah 56; Shaheen Afridi 3/23, Mohammad Wasim Jr 3/31).

