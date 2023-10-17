BQPrimeCricket World Cup 2023ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands Score 245/8 Against South Africa
ADVERTISEMENT

ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands Score 245/8 Against South Africa

The match began late owing to inclement weather, and when the game finally started, it was reduced to a 43-over-a-side contest.

17 Oct 2023, 7:48 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: ICC Cricket World Cup Website)&nbsp;&nbsp;</p></div>
(Source: ICC Cricket World Cup Website)  

Netherlands scored 245 for eight against South Africa in their truncated ICC World Cup match on Tuesday.

The match began late owing to inclement weather, and when the game finally started, it was reduced to a 43-over-a-side contest.

Scott Edwards top-scored for the Netherlands with a 69-ball 78.

South African pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen enjoyed successful outings, finishing with figures of 2/56 and 2/28 respectively.

Brief Scores: Netherlands: 245/8 in 43 overs (Scott Edwards 78 not out; Marco Jansen 2/28).

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT