ICC World Cup 2023: India Looked The Best Team By A Country Mile, Says Michael Atherton

"They're a very good all-round side, obviously, but to watch them tonight (Thursday) against Sri Lanka here in Mumbai, and then the way they bowled against England in Lucknow, those seamers are making early in-roads and then, making life much easier for the spinners."

Mohammed Shami continued his impressive form, picking up his second five-wicket haul in the tournament to take his tally to 14 in just three matches.