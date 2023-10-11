ICC World Cup 2023: India Limit Afghanistan To 272-8

BQPrimeCricket World Cup 2023ICC World Cup 2023: India Limit Afghanistan To 272-8
Skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (80) and Azmatullah Omarzai (62) struck fine fifties but Afghanistan had a slump between 35th to 45th over as they eventually just managed a decent score.

11 Oct 2023, 6:28 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: ICC Cricket World Cup Website)</p></div>
Afghanistan posted a decent 272 for 8 against India in their World Cup match on Wednesday.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah (4/39) was the pick of the bowlers while Hardik Pandya (2/43), Kuldeep Yadav (1/40) and Shardul Thakur (1/31) also contributed well.

Brief Score: Afghanistan: 272 for 8 in 50 overs (Hashmatullah Shahidi 80, Azmatullah Omarzai 62; Jasprit Bumrah 4/39).

