ICC World Cup 2023: India Defeat Bangladesh By Seven Wickets
ICC World Cup 2023: India Defeat Bangladesh By Seven Wickets

19 Oct 2023, 9:39 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: ICC Cricket World Cup Website)</p></div>
(Source: ICC Cricket World Cup Website)

India defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets to secure their fourth successive victory in the World Cup on Thursday.

Virat Kohli anchored India's 257-run chase with an unbeaten 103 (97b; 6x4, 4x2) as the hosts completed the task in 41.3 overs. This was Kohli's 48th ODI hundred.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (48; 40b) and Shubman Gill (53; 55b) gave India a perfect start with an 88-run opening partnership.

Electing to bat, Bangladesh were restricted to 256 for eight. Jasprit Bumrah (2/41), Mohammed Siraj (2/60) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/38) claimed two wickets each.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 256/8 in 50 overs (Litton Das 66, Mahmudullah 46). India 261/3 in 41.3 overs (Virat Kohli 103 not out).

