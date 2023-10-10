ICC World Cup 2023: India Aim For Hiccup Free Outing Against Afghanistan

Rahul has been the story of India's batting since Asia Cup last month. Despite criticism, the team management showed unwavering faith in him and he has repaid that and how. He made a fine hundred against Pakistan in his comeback and on Sunday, emerged unscathed in another high pressure situation. In the bowling department, India could be forced to make a change considering the conditions. India ticked all boxes on the bowling front against Australia and got as many as six wickets in the middle overs. If India don't go in with three spinners, then Mohammad Shami can make way for R Ashwin who had a decent outing in Chennai. That could be the only change in the playing eleven.