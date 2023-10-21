ICC World Cup 2023: England Elect To Bowl Against South Africa; Stokes Returns, Bavuma Ruled Out

BQPrimeCricket World Cup 2023ICC World Cup 2023: England Elect To Bowl Against South Africa; Stokes Returns, Bavuma Ruled Out
England will be bolstered by the return of all-rounder Ben Stokes, while Gus Atkinson and David Willey have replaced Chris Woakes and Sam Curran.

21 Oct 2023, 2:23 PM IST
England have won the toss and elected to field against South Africa in Mumbai's #CWC23 debut (ICC photo)
England have won the toss and elected to field against South Africa in Mumbai's #CWC23 debut (ICC photo)

England won the toss and elected to bowl against South Africa in a crucial World Cup match in Mumbai on Saturday.

England will be bolstered by the return of all-rounder Ben Stokes, while Gus Atkinson and David Willey have replaced Chris Woakes and Sam Curran.

South Africa were also forced to make a change as captain Temba Bavuma was ruled out of the match with illness. Aiden Markram is leading the side and Reeza Hendricks has come in for Bavuma.

Teams

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (wk/c), David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.

