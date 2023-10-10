ICC World Cup 2023: England Crush Bangladesh By 137 Runs To Record First Win

After posting a formidable 364 for nine, Reece Topley (4/43) ran through Bangladesh's top order as they could muster only 227 in 48.1 overs, with Litton Das (76) and Mushfiqur Rahim (51) standing out in a largely disappointing batting show.

England's batting stars Malan, Jonny Bairstow (52) and Joe Root (82) contributing significantly in the first half of the contest to take their team to a mammoth total.