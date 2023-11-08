BQPrimeCricket World Cup 2023ICC World Cup 2023: England Beat Netherlands By 160 Runs For Consolation Win
ADVERTISEMENT

ICC World Cup 2023: England Beat Netherlands By 160 Runs For Consolation Win

England batting finally fired as Ben Stokes slammed a 84-ball 108 and Dawid Malan (87) and Chris Woakes (51) made fifties.

08 Nov 2023, 10:08 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ben Stokes's scintillating century was backed by the bowlers to secure a thumping England victory (ICC)</p></div>
Ben Stokes's scintillating century was backed by the bowlers to secure a thumping England victory (ICC)

England secured only their second win of the World Cup, beating the Netherlands by 160 runs in Pune on Wednesday.

Opting to bat, England posted 339 for 9 and then returned to bowl out the Dutch for 179 runs in 37.2 overs to keep their Championships Trophy qualification hopes alive.

England batting finally fired as Ben Stokes slammed a 84-ball 108 and Dawid Malan (87) and Chris Woakes (51) made fifties.

In reply, Teja Nidamanuru (41 not out) was the top scorer, while Wesley Barresi (37), Sybrand Engelbrecht (33), Scott Edwards (38) failed to capitalise on the starts.

Spin duo of Adil Rashid (3/54) and Moeen Ali (3/42) took three wickets each for the defending champions.

Brief Score:

England: 339 for 9 in 50 overs (Ben Stokes 108; Bas de Leede 3/74, Aryan Dutt 2/67).

Netherlands: 179 allout in 37.2 overs (Teja Nidamanuru 41 not out; Adil Rashid 3/54, Moeen Ali 3/42).

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT