ICC World Cup 2023: Australia Win Toss, Elect To Field Against South Africa

12 Oct 2023, 3:15 PM IST
Australia won the toss and elected to field first against South Africa in their World Cup match on Thursday.

Australia made two changes as all-rounder Marcus Stoinis came in for Cameron Green, while Josh Inglis has replaced wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey.

"We are going to have a bowl. Not too sure what's to make of this wicket. It seems like it's got a bit of moisture,” said Australian captain Pat Cummins after the toss.

South Africa have brought in spinner Tabraiz Shamsi for this match.

Teams: Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

