ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan Bowl Out Netherlands For 179
ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan Bowl Out Netherlands For 179

Afghanistan dismissed the Netherlands for a paltry 179 in their World Cup match in Lucknow on Friday.

03 Nov 2023, 05:28 PM IST
ICC

Opting to bat, Sybrand Engelbrecht made a 86-ball 58 to emerge as the top-scorer, while Max ODowd (42) and Colin Ackermann (29) also chipped in with useful runs but the Dutch suffered a collapse to end with a low total.

Mohammad Nabi (3/28), Noor Ahmad (2/31), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (1/40) were among wickets.

Brief Scores:

Netherlands: 179 all out in 46.3 overs (Sybrand Engelbrecht 58; Mohammad Nabi 3/28, Noor Ahmad 2/31).

