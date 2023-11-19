Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia's Road To Record Sixth Title
Australia extended their unparalleled record in ODI World Cup by winning their sixth trophy in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
After defeats in their opening two matches, Australia came roaring back, winning their next nine games in succession including an emphatic six-wicket victory over India in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Here's Australia's journey to the top:
Match 1: Australia lost to India by 6 wickets in Chennai.
Match 2: Australia lost to South Africa by 134 runs in Lucknow.
Match 3: Australia beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets in Lucknow.
Match 4: Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs in Bengaluru.
Match 5: Australia beat Netherlands by 309 runs in Delhi.
Match 6: Australia beat New Zealand by 5 runs in Dharamsala.
Match 7: Australia beat England by 33 runs in Ahmedabad.
Match 8: Australia beat Afghanistan by 3 wickets in Pune.
Match 9: Australia beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets in Pune.
Semifinal: Australia beat South Africa by 3 wickets in Kolkata.
Final: Australia beat India by six wickets in Ahmedabad.