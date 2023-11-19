Australia Vs India: Full Scorecard Of World Cup Final

India's dreams of winning a third World Cup title lay in tatters after an inexplicable meltdown saw them crash to a six-wicket defeat against an indefatigable Australia here on Sunday, plunging the cricket-obsessed country into deep mourning.

Australia won a record-extending sixth world cup title, stretching their dominance in the tournament that started way back in 1975.

Here's the full scorecard of the world cup final: