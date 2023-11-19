BQPrimeCricket World Cup 2023Australia Vs India: Full Scorecard Of World Cup Final
Australia Vs India: Full Scorecard Of World Cup Final

India's dreams of winning a third world cup title lay in tatters after an inexplicable meltdown.

19 Nov 2023, 10:07 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Australia's&nbsp;Marnus Labuschagne&nbsp; and&nbsp;Glenn Maxwell celebrate after winning the ODI World Cup 2023 on Nov. 19 in Ahmedabad. (Photo: ICC)</p></div>
India's dreams of winning a third World Cup title lay in tatters after an inexplicable meltdown saw them crash to a six-wicket defeat against an indefatigable Australia here on Sunday, plunging the cricket-obsessed country into deep mourning.

Australia won a record-extending sixth world cup title, stretching their dominance in the tournament that started way back in 1975.

Here's the full scorecard of the world cup final:

Australia

  • David Warner c Kohli b Shami (7)

  • Travis Head c Gill b Siraj (137)

  • Mitchell Marsh c Rahul b Bumrah (15)

  • Steve Smith lbw Bumrah (4)

  • Marnus Labuschagne not out (58)

  • Glenn Maxwell not out (2)

  • Extras: 18 (b-5, lb-2, w-11)

Total: 241/4 in 43 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-16, 2-41, 3-47, 4-239

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 9-2-43-2; Mohammed Shami 7-1-47-1; Ravindra Jadeja 10-0-43-0; Kuldeep Yadav 10-0-56-0; Mohammed Siraj 7-0-45-1.

India

  • Rohit Sharma c Head b Maxwell (47)

  • Shubman Gill c Zampa b Starc (4)

  • Virat Kohli b Cummins (54)

  • Shreyas Iyer c Inglis b Cummins (4)

  • KL Rahul c Inglis b Starc (66)

  • Ravindra Jadeja c Inglis b Hazlewood (9)

  • Suryakumar Yadav c Inglis b Hazlewood (18)

  • Mohammed Shami c Inglis b Starc (6)

  • Jasprit Bumrah lbw b Zampa (1)

  • Kuldeep Yadav run out (Labuschagne/Cummins) (10)

  • Mohammed Siraj not out (9)

Extras: (LB-3, W-9) 12

Total: (All out in 50 overs) 240

Fall of wickets: 1-30, 2-76, 3-81, 4-148, 5-178, 6-203, 7-211, 8-214, 9-226, 10-240

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 10-0-55-3, Josh Hazlewood 10-0-60-2, Glenn Maxwell 6-0-35-1, Pat Cummins 10-0-34-2, Adam Zampa 10-0-44-1, Mitchell Marsh 2-0-5-0, Travis Head 2-0-4-0.

(With inputs from PTI)

