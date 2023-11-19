Australia Vs India: Full Scorecard Of World Cup Final
India's dreams of winning a third World Cup title lay in tatters after an inexplicable meltdown saw them crash to a six-wicket defeat against an indefatigable Australia here on Sunday, plunging the cricket-obsessed country into deep mourning.
Australia won a record-extending sixth world cup title, stretching their dominance in the tournament that started way back in 1975.
Here's the full scorecard of the world cup final:
Australia
David Warner c Kohli b Shami (7)
Travis Head c Gill b Siraj (137)
Mitchell Marsh c Rahul b Bumrah (15)
Steve Smith lbw Bumrah (4)
Marnus Labuschagne not out (58)
Glenn Maxwell not out (2)
Extras: 18 (b-5, lb-2, w-11)
Total: 241/4 in 43 overs
Fall of wickets: 1-16, 2-41, 3-47, 4-239
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 9-2-43-2; Mohammed Shami 7-1-47-1; Ravindra Jadeja 10-0-43-0; Kuldeep Yadav 10-0-56-0; Mohammed Siraj 7-0-45-1.
India
Rohit Sharma c Head b Maxwell (47)
Shubman Gill c Zampa b Starc (4)
Virat Kohli b Cummins (54)
Shreyas Iyer c Inglis b Cummins (4)
KL Rahul c Inglis b Starc (66)
Ravindra Jadeja c Inglis b Hazlewood (9)
Suryakumar Yadav c Inglis b Hazlewood (18)
Mohammed Shami c Inglis b Starc (6)
Jasprit Bumrah lbw b Zampa (1)
Kuldeep Yadav run out (Labuschagne/Cummins) (10)
Mohammed Siraj not out (9)
Extras: (LB-3, W-9) 12
Total: (All out in 50 overs) 240
Fall of wickets: 1-30, 2-76, 3-81, 4-148, 5-178, 6-203, 7-211, 8-214, 9-226, 10-240
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 10-0-55-3, Josh Hazlewood 10-0-60-2, Glenn Maxwell 6-0-35-1, Pat Cummins 10-0-34-2, Adam Zampa 10-0-44-1, Mitchell Marsh 2-0-5-0, Travis Head 2-0-4-0.
(With inputs from PTI)