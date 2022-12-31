WHO Asks China To Regularly Share Data On Covid-19 Situation

The WHO tweeted on Thursday: “As I said at our most recent press conference -- in order to make a comprehensive risk assessment of the Covid-19 situation on the ground in China, @WHO needs more detailed information".

He also defended various countries, including India, to take protective measures against people arriving from China to prevent the virus from spreading.

“In the absence of comprehensive information from China, it is understandable that countries around the world are acting in ways that they believe may protect their populations,' he said.