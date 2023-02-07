Active Covid Cases In Country Dip To 1,771

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,51,027, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%. According to the ministry's website, 220.59 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on Aug. 7, 2020, 30 lakh on Aug. 23, 40 lakh on Sept. 5 and 50 lakh on Sept. 16.