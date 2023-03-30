India Records 3,016 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Highest In Nearly Six Months
The country's Covid-19 death toll has increased to 5,30,862 with 14 latest fatalities
India saw a single-day rise of 3,016 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest in nearly six months, while the active cases increased to 13,509, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday. A total of 3,375 cases were recorded on October 2, last year.
The country's Covid-19 death toll has increased to 5,30,862 with 14 latest fatalities— three reported by Maharashtra, two from Delhi and one reported by Himachal Pradesh in a span of 24 hours and eight reconciled by Kerala.
According to the ministry data updated at 8 am, the daily positivity was recorded at 2.73%, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.71%.
The infection tally stands at 4.47 crore.
The active cases now comprise 0.03% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.78%, according to the health ministry website.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,68,321, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.
According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.