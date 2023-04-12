Serum Institute Of India Restarts Manufacturing Of Covid-19 Vaccine Covishield

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla said on Wednesday that the company has restarted manufacturing of the Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, amid rising numbers of cases of the virus infection.

He said the company already has six million booster doses of the Covovax vaccine available, and adults must take the booster shot.

Reacting to reports of a Covid-19 vaccine shortage, he said manufacturers are ready but there has been no demand.

"Just as a precaution, at risk, we have done it so that people have a Covishield as a choice if they want it," Poonawalla told PTI on the restarting of the manufacturing of the vaccine.

The company had stopped manufacturing Covishield in Dec. 2021.

On Covovax, which has been approved as a booster dose for 18-year-olds and above, he said, "We have six million doses ready, but the demand is exactly zero". Covovax booster is now on the CoWin app, he said.