Raccoon Dogs Emerge as Possible Covid Source in New Analysis

Genomic data from samples taken from the market were submitted to GISAID, a global scientific consortium that maintains a database of coronavirus sequences, by Chinese scientists last week. The researchers concluded last year in a draft of a study that there was no evidence of infected animals, but other non-Chinese scientists analyzing the same data discovered that several market samples testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 also had animal genetic material, much of which was a match for the common raccoon dog, the Atlantic reported.