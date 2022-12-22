How To Find Covid-19 Booster Dose Centers Near You; Check Steps
Are you due on taking your booster dose vaccine? Read on to find out how to find the booster dose centers near you.
Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Minister of Health, called for a high-level examination of the Covid-19 problem in India as the number of cases escalated rapidly in China, the United States, Brazil, South Korea, and Japan. Despite requests from numerous officials to restrict air travel from these countries, there is no need to panic because the number of cases in India has not recently grown.
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan stated that India has only been reporting 1200 cases per week while issuing a mandate on Tuesday to increase genome sequencing of every coronavirus-positive sample. Only 27–28% of Indians have taken the booster dose to date, according to VK Paul of Niti Aayog, who spoke at the Center meeting on Wednesday. In light of the worrying global increase in cases, he emphasised the necessity to take precautions.
To prevent contracting an infection, those with comorbidities should continue to use masks indoors, outdoors, and in busy areas. Additionally, it is required that elderly individuals and those with a history of prior sickness take a booster dose as soon as feasible.
The Co-Win webpage of the Indian government has information regarding the booster dose locations.
Here’s how to find COVID-19 booster dose centers near you:
Step 1: Access the Co-Win portal
Step 2: Navigate to the Search Your Nearest Vaccination Center section of the window
Step 3: Using the district, PIN code, or map, you can now perform a search
Step 4: To search for a district, enter the district's name and the name of the State
Step 5: For PIN Code, you must input your chosen PIN code and then look up vaccination centers nearby
Step 6: For the Search in Map method, you must manually locate yourself on the interactive map and the portal will immediately show you the closest vaccination centers.
Another way of finding a COVID-19 booster dose center near you is by logging in with your registered phone number. After that you must:
a) Click on sign-in on the home page
b) Enter the phone number you registered
c) Enter the OTP that was sent to that phone number
d) Click Schedule appointment in the newly opened window
e) You can look for the closest vaccination center using the new window at your convenience and make an appointment right away.