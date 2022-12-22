How To Find Covid-19 Booster Dose Centers Near You; Check Steps

Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Minister of Health, called for a high-level examination of the Covid-19 problem in India as the number of cases escalated rapidly in China, the United States, Brazil, South Korea, and Japan. Despite requests from numerous officials to restrict air travel from these countries, there is no need to panic because the number of cases in India has not recently grown.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan stated that India has only been reporting 1200 cases per week while issuing a mandate on Tuesday to increase genome sequencing of every coronavirus-positive sample. Only 27–28% of Indians have taken the booster dose to date, according to VK Paul of Niti Aayog, who spoke at the Center meeting on Wednesday. In light of the worrying global increase in cases, he emphasised the necessity to take precautions.